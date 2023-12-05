ADVERTISEMENT

AWRI launches new industry campaign

The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) is acknowledging its ongoing connection with the Australian wine industry through a new campaign.

The ‘It’s your AWRI’ campaign establishes AWRI as the leading research, extension and adoption provider to the wine industry in Australia.

“Although AWRI is based in Adelaide, it is here to serve all Australia’s grape and wine levy payers, regardless of their location,” said managing director, Dr Mark Krstic.

The campaign will use industry voices to share their stories and experiences with AWRI research and services, communicating the benefits of the interactions to their businesses.

“By connecting people to purpose, this campaign reminds industry of its ownership of the AWRI and provides positive demonstrations of the value we deliver,” he added.

The campaign launches on 1 December 2023 and will roll out across social, digital and print channels.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!