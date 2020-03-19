An Australian-first regional wine cellar set to open in the Barossa

Image: Dragan Radocaj Photography

An Australian-first regional cellar door in the Barossa Valley wine region will open its doors later this month after nine years since the project was first imagined, according to Barons of the Barossa.

The original concept for The Barossa Cellar (TBC) was to create a dimly lit, temperature controlled wine cellar, stacked with thousands of bottles of some of the most highly regarded Australian wines, all aged at least a decade before they are opened, according to Barons of the Barossa.

Barossa winemakers have talked about establishing such a cellar for many years, in conversations that often began with, “Wouldn’t it be great if we could show the world how well Barossa wines age…”

In 2011, the wine fraternity Barons of Barossa stepped up and launched the concept of a Barossa Valley regional cellar and put a call out to the region’s winemakers for donations of their top wines.

The call was well received and responded to in kind, reinforcing the Barons’ determination to make such a cellar a reality.

In 2014, the wine fraternity purchased a 2.9-hectare parcel of elevated land, with a wide vista overlooking the Barossa Valley.

The concept of TBC continued to take shape over the ensuing years, along with a massive fundraising campaign.

Ground was finally broken in April 2018 and now, with the official launch on 22 March 2020, The Barossa Cellar is now a reality.

Louisa Rose, chairman of the TBC committee and Grand Master of Barons of Barossa, spearheaded the original launch of the concept and has been a driving forces of the TBC committee ever since.

“This is a dream come true for Barossa winemakers. To have a repository of wine from each vintage cellared to their peak is something any great wine region strives for,” she said.

“It is an absolute pleasure to be part of a group that fosters this level of community spirit.”

Barossa Grape & Wine (BGW) now calls TBC home and James March, CEO of BGW said, “This stunning, purpose-built facility will enable us to easily showcase the best of Barossa and Eden Valley Wines to the world. The opportunities to use the site to its full potential are inspiring”.

The Barons, together with BGW, will curate the regional cellar, drawing on the wealth of winemaking knowledge within their membership.

Stephen Henschke added, “We have the oldest vines in the world that are planted in ancient soils and a long history of winemaking that can be traced to the early days of settlement in South Australia. This is a wonderful opportunity to have a continuous showcase of the diversity and authenticity of wine from the Barossa’s two great regions – Eden Valley and Barossa Valley.”

