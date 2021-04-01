Australia’s 50 Best Young Wine Labels and Winemakers in 2021

The Top 50 finalists for the 2021 Young Gun of Wine Winemaker Awards – now in its 15th edition – have been announced.

“Over the past 15 years, we’ve seen this forum bring together and promote so many winemakers that have gone on to set a new tone of authenticity in Australian wine that is brazenly modern, brilliantly executed and highly attuned to the tastes of our time,” said Nick Stock, who has been on the judging panel since the very beginning, in 2007.

“The Young Gun of Wine Awards trace the leading edge of Australia’s newest winemaking talent and bring together those who seek to bend the needle in the direction of interest while redefining the notion of wine quality in Australia.”

Wines from every maker in the long list were tasted, then their project and its aspirations were discussed, as was their place in the region they work in, as well as the broader wine landscape.

“We want to know how the makers are advancing the conversation on wine,” said Stock.

“We want to know what contribution they are making to their community, to the wine landscape, to the future. Are they pushing boundaries, innovating, being bold? Are they putting back, working with others and caring about the bigger picture? And, are their wines engaging, thoughtful and lovingly made? It all matters to us.”

With two days of swirling and spitting and vigorous debate, a consensus was reached.

Stock was joined on the 2021 judging panel by Crawford River vigneron Belinda Thomson; Leanne Altmann, beverage director at Trader House Restaurants (Cutler & Co, Gimlet, Marion, Builders Arms, Supernormal, et al); Master Sommelier Sebastian Crowther; Jeremy Shiell from Winespeake; Olivia Evans of Fleet Restaurant; and Chris Dilworth and Loïque Allain from Dilworth and Allain, the 2020 Young Gun of Wine.

“For winemakers, making the annual Young Gun of Wine Awards list is an accomplishment that represents the best young wine labels and winemakers on the rise in Australia,” said Dilworth.

“Each year, it’s always great to lookout for the list to see who is on it and what they’re doing, as well as discovering exciting new wine producers.”

“I walked away from the tasting feeling inspired,” said Altmann. “Not only was there a very strong line-up of wines from great young wine labels, but there was plenty of lively discussion about diversity of grape varieties and climates, farming and winemaking philosophies, and how this impacted the consumer. The finalists represent some of this country’s most impressive growers and producers of innovative, thoughtful and delicious wines.”

We now have our Top 50. And, like every year, the finalists are a diverse lot.

“Our 50 finalists in 2021 span a wide variety of origins, styles and attitudes,” said Stock, “and all are united by a fierce determination to collectively drive the conversation of Australian wine forward to greater heights of diversity and distinction.”

Top 50 finalists:

In 2021, 30 winemakers are new to the list of Top 50 finalists.

South Australia

Sam Berketa, Alpha Box & Dice (Adelaide Hills)

David Caporaletti, Architects of Wine (Adelaide Hills)

Sam Dunlevy, Berg Herring (McLaren Vale)

Koen Janssens, Bink (Barossa Valley / Clare Valley)

Charlotte Hardy, Charlotte Dalton (Kangaroo Island / Langhorne Creek)

Aaron Fenwick, Chateau Comme Ci Comme Ca (Adelaide Hills)

Duncan Lloyd, Coriole (McLaren Vale)

Andrew Wardlaw, Edenflo (Eden Valley)

Riley Harrison, Harrison (McLaren Vale / Barossa Valley)

Lauren Hansen, Penley Estate (Coonawarra)

Jack Weedon, Rollick (Barossa Valley / Riverland)

Daniel Graham, Sigurd Wines (Adelaide Hills / Barossa Valley)

Charlie O’Brien, Silent Noise (McLaren Vale)

Benjamin Caldwell & Mauricio Ruiz Cantu, Somos (McLaren Vale / Adelaide Hills)

Sven Joschke, Sven Joschke (Adelaide Hills / Barossa Valley)

Nick & Rebecca Dugmore, The Stoke Wines (Kangaroo Island)

Turon White, Turon (Adelaide Hills)

Anita Goode, Wangolina (Mount Benson)

Chad Connolly, White Gate Wine Co (Barossa Valley)

Louis Schofield, Worlds Apart Wines (McLaren Vale / Eden Valley)

Luke Growden, Year Wines (McLaren Vale)

Victoria

James & Jessica Audas, A.R.C Wines (Gippsland)

Stuart Dudine, Alkimi (Yarra Valley)

Hadyn Black, Black & Ginger (Great Western)

Gabriel O’Brien, Cavedon Wines (King Valley)

Ryan Ponsford, Entropy (Gippsland)

Jean-Paul Trijsburg, Jean-Paul (Ballarat / Heathcote)

Glen Hayley, Kooyong & Port Phillip Estate (Mornington Peninsula)

Oliver Rapson & Renata Morello, Lyons Will Estate (Macedon Ranges)

Matthew Purbrick, Minimum (Central Victoria)

Jayden Ong, Moonlit Forest (Yarra Valley / Gippsland / Mornington Peninsula)

Ben Mullen, Mulline (Geelong)

Etienne Mangier, North (Macedon Ranges)

David Verheul, Saison (Victoria)

Natillie Johnston, Tillie J (Yarra Valley)

James Scarcebrook, Vino Intrepido (Heathcote / Mornington Peninsula)

Raquel Jones, Weathercraft (Beechworth)

Ben Ranken, Wilimee (Macedon Ranges)

NSW/ACT

Daniel Payne, Dirt Candy Wine (Hunter Valley)

Will Gilbert, Gilbert (Orange)

Nathan Brown, Linear Wines (Canberra District)

Jacob Carter, Sholto (Canberra District)

Tasmania

Max Marriott, Anim

Luke Monks, Made by Monks

Marco Lubiana, Marco Lubiana

Greer Carland, Quiet Mutiny

Western Australia

Natasha Arthur, Arthur Wines (Margaret River)

Tom Daniel, Chouette (Swan Valley)

Ryan O’Meara, Express Winemakers (Great Southern)

Queensland

Andrew Scott, La Petite Mort (Granite Belt)

