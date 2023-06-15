ADVERTISEMENT

Australian winegrape growers survey to address challenges with climate change and biodiversity loss

Image Charles Sturt University

A Charles Sturt University postgraduate researcher has collaborated with Wine Australia to investigate Australian wine grape growers’ decisions, including their effects on climate change and biodiversity loss.

A new survey has been designed by postgraduate researcher Anne Johnson in the Charles Sturt School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences, as part of her doctoral study to enhance the understanding of growers’ decision-making processes.

The survey is open and Australian winegrape growers can contribute their perspectives until it closes on Friday 7 July.

Johnson said the survey focuses on grapevine management, varieties, vineyard biodiversity, and individual adaptability.

“This survey gives winegrape growers an opportunity to contribute their perspectives of what is driving or constraining change in their vineyard,” Johnson said.

The survey takes a novel approach to understanding why people make changes, using insights provided by motivational research in health and education.

Johnson emphasised the importance of growers having their say to be a part of the study.

The study will be overseen through the Charles Sturt Gulbali Institute of Agriculture, Water and Environment, which is driving integrated research to optimise farming systems, enhance freshwater ecosystems and improve environmental management, to deliver benefits across Australia and globally.

“Understanding the motivations behind the decisions made by Australian wine grape growers is crucial for developing future research and extension programs,” she said.

The findings will contribute to the design of future research and policy needed to address the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

All survey responses are anonymous. More information and a link to the survey can be found online.

