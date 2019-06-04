Australian wine sector recognises and celebrates Dr Tony Jordan OAM’s contribution

The distinguished contribution of Dr Tony Jordan OAM to Australian wine has been recognised and celebrated in two new awards from Australian grape and wine’s two peak national organisations.

Over his career, Dr Jordan has been an influential and determined advocate for the advancement of Australian wine as a winemaker, researcher, mentor, wine show judge, and wine sector leader.

Dr Jordan was crucial to the establishment of the wine science program at Charles Sturt University in the 1970s, influencing modern Australian wine practices.

He has chaired Australian wine shows and judged shows internationally, he is a former president of the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) and the Yarra Valley Wine Growers Association, and was a board member of the Wine Australia Corporation for six years.

Dr Jordan has also provided many years of consultation on winemaking, viticulture and wine business practices to companies in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, through his company Oenotec.

This week, Dr Jordan has been awarded Life Membership of the Australian Wine Industry by Australian Grape & Wine in recognition of his significant contribution to the Australian wine sector.

“Our board is delighted to recognise Tony’s career-long contribution to excellence in Australian wine through his research, wine show chairing and judging, his work to help establish the wine science program at Charles Sturt University, as President of ASVO and Yarra Valley Wine Growers Association and his service on the Wine Australia Corporation Board”, said Sandy Clark, chairman, Australian Grape & Wine.

Wine Australia has inaugurated the Dr Tony Jordan OAM Award, an annual award for the most outstanding Wine Australia PhD scholarship applicant that will provide the recipient with a stipend of up to $40,000 annually to support their studies.

“Given Tony’s focus on excellence throughout his career and his strong support of students and research, it is fitting that the Dr Tony Jordan OAM Award will recognise and support academic excellence”, said Brian Walsh, chair of Wine Australia.

“Tony has been a determined advocate for the advancement of Australian wine and his mentoring of our community has had a deep and enduring impact. We celebrate his leadership in this perpetual award”, he said.

Wine Australia Board Director, former Winemakers’ Federation of Australia president and Oenotec co-founder Dr Brian Croser AO said, “From my intimate observations, Tony’s influence over the current generation of winemakers, his contribution to the applied technology and the development of rational practice in small and medium wineries is unparalleled.”

Background

Wine Australia awards merit-based PhD scholarships with a stipend of up to $35,000. The Dr Tony Jordan OAM Award recipient will receive up to $40,000 annually to support their study.

Applications for Wine Australia’s PhD and Master by Research scholarships open in October.