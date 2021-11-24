Australian wine is crowned at Las Vegas Global Wine Awards

South Australian winemaker Taylors Wines took the title for Best Chardonnay at the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards.

The family winery took on Californian giants to claim the winnings for its St Andrews Chardonnay 2020 – a single-vineyard white wine from the family winery’s Clare Valley estate.

Founded in 2016, the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards is an international wine and sake competition featuring a distinguished panel of world class judges spanning Master Sommeliers, winemakers, journalists, and trade experts. The double-blind judging process ensures that only the finest wines in the competition are recognised as ‘Best in Show’.

Taylors wasn’t the only Australian winery to luck out in Vegas with NSW winemaker Lillypilly Estate Wines taking the title for Best Dessert Wine for two of its sweet wines – the Lillypilly Fiumara 7 Angelo Blend and Lillypilly Noble Harvest.

In addition to the major chardonnay prize, Taylors also took home a gold medal for its Jaraman Shiraz 2019 along with six silver medals across its portfolio.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded Best Chardonnay at the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards. It’s such an honour to be recognised on the global stage, but to be recognised for the best chardonnay in a country where it is so widely loved and consumed makes it even more special.” Taylors Wines winemaker and managing director Mitchell Taylor said.

“There is a growing taste for premium Australian wines in America – the world’s biggest wine market – and it is through these awards we can demonstrate that our wines stack up against some of the best in the world.”

This is the second year that Taylors’ St Andrews Chardonnay has claimed a major prize at the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, cashing in on the title for Best White Wine at the 2020 competition.