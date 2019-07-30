Australian Vintage CEO Neil McGuigan resigns, and Craig Garvin is appointed as CEO-elect

Australian Vintage Limited (AVG) yesterday announced Neil McGuigan has resigned as CEO effective immediately after the 2019 AGM and will be commencing a new role as the company’s technical advisor. Craig Garvin has been appointed CEO elect and will take-up the position of CEO when McGuigan formerly steps down after the AGM on 20 November 2019.

McGuigan (pictured above) joined the business in 2004 as general manager for wine supply, before being appointed as CEO, a role he has proudly held for nine years. During his tenure, McGuigan’s passion and wine industry knowledge transformed AVG from a bulk wine supplier to a globally-respected producer of quality branded wine. McGuigan is now the second largest selling wine brand in the UK and home to Australia’s number one branded bottled red wine.

McGuigan’s winemaking skills have been recognised at many wine shows, where he has set a number of global records. He has been named international winemaker of the year four times at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in London as well as white winemaker of the year on four occasions at the International Wine Challenge, which is unprecedented for an Australian producer.

McGuigan said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as CEO, working with our talented team to create fantastic brands that are enjoyed around the globe. Being able to continue contributing to the company in the future, building on what my brother Brian started when he established the business in 1992, is very gratifying.”

Richard Davis, chairman of AVG, said: “Neil has a great passion for the wine industry and has done a tremendous job as CEO of this company. During his time as CEO he has transformed it into a well-respected branded wine company with a clear focus on developing world leading quality wine. We thank him for all his efforts in the role of CEO.”

In view of McGuigan’s knowledge and expertise in the wine Industry, he will remain with AVG as a technical advisor, consulting with the winemaking team and continuing to forge relationships with customers globally for ten weeks each year.

Garvin (pictured below) will join the business in September as CEO elect, before being appointed as CEO in November. For the last nine years, Garvin was CEO of leading dairy manufacturer, Parmalat, having previously held senior positions at Star City Casino, Campbell Arnott’s and Lion Nathan. AVL says Garvin is an experienced CEO with a demonstrable track-record of building strong and sustained business growth, and that he is recognised for developing high calibre teams and strategic thinking.

Davis added: “The board has a strong focus on achieving the right cultural fit. Craig has built strong, diverse teams with a focus on collaborative cultural creation. I have no doubt that he will continue the great work that Neil did in inspiring and leading the tremendous talent that we have at AVG.”

Garvin said: “I am looking forward to working with the executive leadership team to keep developing and empowering the talent at AVG. I’m excited to build on Neil’s successful transformation of this company and to support the existing strategies into outcomes that generate long-term profitable growth for the company and our shareholders.”