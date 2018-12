Australian & New Zealand wines named in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018

Five Australian and four New Zealand wines have been named in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018.

The five Australian wines were: Jasper Hill’s Shiraz Heathcote at rank 20; Pensley’s Cabernet Sauvignon at rank 28; Leeuwin’s Chardonnay at rank 38; Yalumba’s Viognier at rank 56; and Vasse Felix’s Cabernet Sauvignon at rank 58. Each pick is based on quality (score), value (price), availability (cases made or imported) and an X-factor the editors define as “excitement.”

Here is the Top 100 list.