Australian and New Zealand winemakers celebrated at International Wine Challenge

Photo: Natalie Christensen, IWC White Winemaker of the Year. Image courtesy International Wine Challenge

More good news for Australian and New Zealand winemakers following the results of the International Wine Challenge (IWC), which has announced the five Winemakers of the Year in the red, white, sparkling, sweet and fortified categories.

Victoria’s Morris Wines took home the IWC Award for Consistency over five years, totalling six Gold Medals and three trophies this year for its fortified wines, including the Australian Fortified Trophy which went to its Old Premium Rare Muscat and the Australian Tawny Trophy for its Old Premium Rare Tawny.

New Zealand’s Natalie Christensen, chief winemaker at Yealands Wine Group, has been awarded the prestigious title of IWC White Winemaker of the Year. Yealands Wine Group produced a spectacular set of results in this year’s challenge, claiming 12 medals as well as the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Trophy for its Yealands Estate Single Block S1 Sauvignon Blanc 2022.

Fellow Marlborough producer Giesen Group also excelled, achieving 20 medals as well as the International Syrah Trophy for its Giesen Single Vineyard Clayvin Syrah 2021. The Organic Trophy, awarded for best certified organic wine in show, went to New Zealand winery Greystone Wines in Waipara for its Greystone Chardonnay 2021.

Barossa winemakers Chris Hatcher and Steven Frost from Wolf Blass Wines were notably shortlisted for Red Winemaker of the year, a title which ultimately went to Rafael Urrejola of Chilean winery Viña Undurra.

