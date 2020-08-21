Australian Government categorically rejects Chinese dumping allegations against wine exporters

The Australian Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud has strongly defended Australia’s wine industry against allegations of dumping by Chinese authorities.

“Our farmers are amongst the most efficient and least subsidised producers in the world – recognised as second only to New Zealand in our levels of support,” Minister Littleproud said.

Amid tense Australian-Chinese trade relations, China this week launched an anti-dumping investigation into wines imported from Australia, which effectively accuses Australia of flooding China with cheap imports in an effort to skew the market.

Wine has become the third Australian export product targeted by China after beef and barley already faced tough sanctions.

Now, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has suggested Australian exporters have flooded the Chinese market with deliberately low-priced wine to claim a bigger market share.

Australian wine exports to China as of last year were valued at $1.25 billion, which is more than a third of the entire wine export market.

However, Minister Littleproud has refuted the claims.

“While we respect the right of any nation to defend their domestic producers from unfair and uncompetitive trade practices, we reject any claim that Australian wine product has been “dumped” into China.

“I note that this anti-dumping investigation will run for up to 12 months, and I am committed to working with the Australian wine industry to ensure that all necessary information is provided to refute any claim that Australian wine is being dumped.

“Australia produces some of the best quality and most popular wine in the world, with our wines exported to numerous markets globally.

“That reputation has been recognised by Chinese consumers who have helped make China our largest export market with $1.1 billion exported in 2019/20.”

Minister Littleproud says the Federal Government will continue to work closely with industry to fight these claims.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!