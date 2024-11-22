Australian Chardonnay heralded as best white wine in the world

Rick Kinzbrunner. Image: supplied

The 2022 Giaconda Estate Vineyard Chardonnay from Beechworth, Victoria, has secured the number two position in Vinous’ Top 100 Wines of 2024. Vinous is a US-based publication, founded in 2013 by Antonio Galloni, a former critic for Robert Parker’s The Wine Advocate.

Awarded a perfect 100 points by Vinous’ Australian editor Angus Hughson, the wine went on for consideration by the international Vinous team, including Galloni, where it was placed at #2 overall and was named the top white wine for 2024.

“What is most exciting about this achievement is that the final decision was not driven locally and was completely out of my hands,” Hughson said. “It was determined by the entire Vinous team, whose recognition of the quality of this wine confirms that it undoubtedly stands tall among the greatest white wines in the world, particularly from the 2022 vintage. It also dramatically showcases what can be achieved with Chardonnay in Australia’s leading terroirs for the variety, as international interest in exceptional Australian Chardonnay is on the rise.”

Speaking exclusively to Daily Wine News, Hughson said that the success of the Giaconda Chardonnay was indicative of the opportunity ahead for Australian white wines.

“Against everything, from all the great wine regions around the world, it’s been judged as the second-best wine in the world—second to a Napa Cabernet—so basically, the top white wine in the world,” said Hughson.

“Some Australian red wines have done something like this before—Grange has achieved something like this before—but I don’t believe any Australian white wine has got this kind of accolade ever before,” he added.

“I see Chardonnay being a very significant part of Australia’s fine wine story, going forward. And hopefully this little win from Giaconda is an assistance to that process.”

In 2023, Giaconda joined La Place de Bordeaux (an association of French Négociants), and its Estate Vineyard Chardonnay is now distributed internationally by Établissements Jean-Pierre, except in Australia and New Zealand.

Winemaker Rick Kinzbrunner of Giaconda expressed his elation at the wine’s continued success.

“I value this international recognition immensely. To be awarded a perfect 100 points by Erin Larkin in The Wine Advocate for our 2021 Estate Vineyard Chardonnay was an incredible coup. Then came our listing in ‘La Place,’ and now being named the number two wine in the world—we are absolutely blown away,” Kinzbrunner said.

“I attribute these achievements to the unique terroir of Beechworth and to decades of commitment and passion that go into every bottle of Giaconda Chardonnay. It’s an exceptional vineyard site, and we’ve been fortunate to experience near-perfect vintage conditions,” he concluded.