Australia gains highest score in 2019 International Wine Challenge

Australian winemakers picked up 393 medals in the latest round of the International Wine Challenge (IWC).

Last year the country brought home 256 in total – making this year’s haul a 54% increase from last year.

Of these, 22 were gold medals. Only one country, France, collected more golds this year, with 23.

The McGuigan Shortlist Chardonnay 2015 from Adelaide Hills was the joint highest scoring wine in the competition, with 97 points. The other 97-pointer, also made from Chardonnay, was William Fèvre’s Chablis Grand Cru Vaudésir 2016 from France’s Burgundy region, demonstrating that Australia is now producing wine that comfortably rivals the traditional home of fine wine.

Eight of Australia’s gold medals went to wines made from Chardonnay of which the judges “found some truly delicious, savoury, balanced examples”, explained IWC co-chair, Oz Clarke.

Another eight gold medals went to Shiraz wines. Charles Metcalfe, another IWC co-chair, commented that many of the new Shiraz and Grenache reds coming through the competition were “much fresher and more elegant than the traditional styles”.

South Australia came out as the dominant region with 11 gold medals. New South Wales, Tasmania and Western Australia also faired comparatively well with three apiece. Two Victoria producers were awarded gold medals.

Australian Vintage, owner of the McGuigan and Tempus Two brands, was the most highly celebrated with five gold medals. Taylors Wines, which trades as Wakefield Wines in the Northern Hemisphere, took home two golds.

The full list of gold medal-winners from Australia is below:

McGuigan Cellar Select Chardonnay 2017

Tempus Two Uno Semillon 2014

McGuigan Personal Reserve Vanessa Vale Shiraz 2017

McGuigan Shortlist Chardonnay 2015

McGuigan Shortlist Riesling 2013

Hills Are Alive 2017

Hahndorf Hill Shiraz 2016

Tenafeate Creek One Tree Hill Basket Press Shiraz 2016

Shingleback D Block Reserve Shiraz 2015

St Andrews Riesling 2018

St Andrews Chardonnay 2017

St Hugo Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

The McRae Wood Shiraz 2013

Sidewood Mappinga Shiraz 2015

Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2017

Artisan Tasmanian Chardonnay 2016

The Society’s Exhibition Tasmanian Chardonnay 2017

Athena’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2017

Trentham Family Reserve Heathcote Shiraz 2015

Domaine Naturaliste Sauvage 2017

Victory Point Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

Flametree S.R.S. Wallcliffe Chardonnay 2017

The first part of the 2019 International Wine Challenge – Tranche 1 – saw 212 wine experts from 23 countries judging the wines over four days in London. Tranche 2 judging will take place from April 1-11, 2019, with the results announced on May 8.