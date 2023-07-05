ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Muscat among top 10 in the world

Image courtesy Morris Wines

An Australian Muscat has just been announced as among the top 10 at the Muscats du Monde® International Wine Competition in France. Competing against 166 other Muscat wines, Morris Wines’ Old Premium Rare Muscat earned Australia a place in the international ranking.

The 23rd instalment of Muscats du Monde® brought together a selection of still and sparkling Muscat wines from 17 countries, with expert tastings taking place in June over the course of two days. Organised by Forum Œnologie, the competition is an an occasion to taste traditional Muscat wine and to follow the development of a wide variety of new wines, highlighting the complexity and aromatic richness of Muscat varieties. Muscats from Portugal, Italy, France and Spain also ranked in the top 10 best of 2023.

