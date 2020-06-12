ASVO members among Queen’s Birthday Honours

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced that two long-time members have received Australia’s highest accolades in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours.

Gary Baldwin was named as Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to oenology as a winemaker, consultant and judge, and to professional associations. William Hardy received the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for service to the wine industry.

ASVO president Brooke Howell said, “The outstanding careers and involvement in education, research and service to industry has made these members worthy of Australia’s most awarded and respected accolades”.

Baldwin has held a number of honourary industry positions, including on the management committee of the Ron Potter Centre at CSU and is a founding member and past president of ASVO. Baldwin was recognised as a Fellow of the ASVO in 2019.

Hardy’s career began in February 1972 as an Agricultural Science graduate from the University of Adelaide, he travelled to undertake the Diplome National d’Oenologue at the Universite de Bordeaux and went on to become the first ‘Directeur’ (GM) of the Hardys Domaine de la Baume winery in the Languedoc-Roussillon (1990 – 1994) and in 2000 succeeded Peter Wall as Australia’s delegate to the Oenology Commission of the world wine body, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

Back in Australia Hardy worked nationally at Hardy’s Tintara Cellars in McLaren Vale, and at Valencia Vineyards/Houghton Wines in Western Australia. William Hardy is also a founding member and past president of ASVO.

“The ASVO is very proud of the accomplishments of its members and Fellows and we congratulate Mr Gary Baldwin and Mr William Hardy whose contributions and achievements have received due public recognition,” Howell said.

