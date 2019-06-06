ASVO honours Dr Tony Jordan

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced a new Fellow of the Society, Dr Tony Jordan OAM. Dr Jordan has been honoured for his contribution to the Australian grape and wine industry and to the ASVO.

ASVO president, Dr Anthony Robinson said, “The ASVO board extended the invitation to Dr Jordan in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education, research, wine show judging and standards, and to the improvement of industry practice”. The board also acknowledged the leadership roles Dr Jordan has played within the ASVO, including six years as president/director, to other grape and wine industry bodies and, importantly, as a mentor for numerous members of the grape and wine community.

“I am honoured to accept the generous invitation to become a Fellow of the ASVO. Accepting this invitation to become a Fellow of the Society reminds me of the importance I have always placed in education, research, maintaining technical rigour, improving standards and contributing to various industry bodies via board memberships” said Dr Jordan.

The purpose of the honorary membership category of Fellow of the ASVO is to recognise the exemplary contributions by Society members and to the discipline and/or profession of viticulture and/or oenology.

Dr Jordan joins an assembly of ASVO Fellows, including ASVO founders, Brian Croser AO, Dr Terry Lee OAM and more recent recipients Di Davidson AM, Dr Robert (Bob) Dambergs, Louisa Rose, and Dr Richard Smart.

The 2019 ASVO Fellows will be formally recognised at the annual ASVO Awards for Excellence at the National Wine Centre on Tuesday 12 November 2019.

Earlier this week, Dr Jordan’s contribution to the Australian wine industry were further recognised and celebrated after he was awarded Life Membership of the Australian Wine Industry by Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia inaugurated the Dr Tony Jordan OAM Award, an annual award for the most outstanding Wine Australia PhD scholarship applicant.

For more information about ASVO Fellows of the society, click here.