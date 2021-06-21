ASVO announces new webinar series focussed on successful wine business practices

In challenging times, it’s easy to get caught up in running your business and miss out on opportunities to advance, optimise, adapt and develop your business as a result.

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) is launching a new forum focussed on successful wine business practices to complement its technical viticulture and oenology seminar programs.

Each week in August, the ASVO will present business experts offering insights on important topics, including business culture, finance, risk, and licence to operate.

Speakers and themes will vary week to week, but the overall subject will remain constant: ‘What are the best practices to help businesses advance, optimise, adapt, and succeed in today’s challenging times’.

“The ASVO has provided forums to advance technical knowledge and promote excellence for over 40 years,” said Dr Tony Robinson, chair of the ASVO wine business webinar series.

“However, we also recognise that running a successful, sustainable, and profitable business requires more than just technical expertise.

“This weekly series has been designed specifically for business owners and senior management as a forum to understand trends, solutions, and options from international industry leaders and key service providers.”

“The ASVO recognises that business owners and managers often find it challenging to take time out from the daily operations to enhance their professional development. This webinar series has kept this in mind, with short, digestible sessions targeted at specific business issues with key take home messages that can be applied directly to your organisation,” said Brooke Howell, ASVO president.

The webinar series covers five topics:

Protecting and investing in our greatest asset – people;

The Three R’s: Risk, Reward & ROI;

Strategy for success in the wine sector;

Risk management for uncertain times; and

Business success through customer focus.

Local and International speakers include:

Jo Andrew, Mellor Olsson Lawyers; Dr Kate Burke, Think Agri;, Julia Coney, Black Wine Professionals; Claire Doughty, Brand Warrior Communications; Stephanie Duboudin, Food and Wine Insights; John Hird, Southern Ocean Lodge; Tim Mableson, KPMG; Paul Mabray, Pix; Rowan McMonnies, Australian Eggs; Ed Peter, Duxton Asset Management; Ed Westrich, More than Hi-Vis; and Andrew Wilsmore, Alcohol Beverages Australia.

The ASVO wine business webinar series is available to everyone. The series will take place every Tuesday throughout August at 12pm AEST.

To register for one or all webinars, click here.

