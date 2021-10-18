ASVO launches new podcast series

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) is launching two podcasts as part of a new series called ‘Grower, Maker, Researcher – Wine Industry Insights’, looking at current best practice in the vineyard and winery, and what’s on the horizon.

“We’re really excited to launch our inaugural podcasts as a new way to connect grapegrowers and winemakers with best practice in the vineyard and winery, and to let them know how technology is evolving,” said ASVO president Brooke Howell.

“Our first two podcasts look at yield assessment and optimising irrigation, two topics close to the heart of many growers and winemakers because getting them right delivers great benefits – and the costs of getting them wrong can be huge.

“The podcasts take a very practical approach, talking to practitioners and researchers about current best practice and what changes to expect in the near future.

“The yield assessment podcast explains that it’s vital for growers to collect and maintain accurate yield data, and for them to use a consistent process for data collection, a consistent method of data storage and a consistent method of data processing.

“This information would allow growers to make accurate yield assessments based on five-year historical averages, and also to be a step ahead when non-human-based yield assessment systems are improved as they are expected to draw on accurate historical information.

“The irrigation efficiency podcast explains the importance of system maintenance and how using data from weather stations, soil moisture probes or plant sensors can reduce water use by 40–75 per cent without affecting yield or quality.

“The podcast explains what information growers should be keeping about yield and how they can achieve irrigation efficiencies while maintaining quality and yield.

“I would like to sincerely thank the experts who participated in the podcasts:

For yield assessment: Louisa Rose, Chief Winemaker at Yalumba Family Winemakers and Dr Mark Whitty, Senior Lecturer in Mechatronics at the University of New South Wales; and

For optimising irrigation: Kristy Bartrop, Viticulture Technical Manager at Casella Family Brands and Dr Vinay Pagay, Senior Lecturer in Viticulture at the University of Adelaide.”

“Wine Australia has funded this podcast series through its Extension and Adoption program and particular thanks to Wine Australia’s AgTech program manager Dave Gerner for participating in both podcasts,” said Howell.

“ASVO is really excited to be adding these podcasts to the extensive suite of technical information we make available to the Australian wine sector – through the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research, other publications, seminars, workshops, webinars and the AWITC Technical Conference.”

Jo Hargreaves, who manages Wine Australia’s Extension and Adoption Program, said “ASVO members are some of the most innovative practitioners across the country”.

“In supporting this podcast series, Wine Australia is ensuring their inspiring stories are shared more widely – how they are overcoming challenges and achieving best-practice success “on the ground” in the vineyard and the winery.

“This is one way for us to enhance ongoing conversations across current research, innovation and AgTech and to hear first-hand how it’s being adopted in-practice by trusted peers.”

The ASVO podcast ‘Grower, Maker, Researcher – Wine Industry Insights’ is available at www.asvo.com.au/asvopodcasts and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast and Podbean.

