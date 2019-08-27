ASVO announces 2019 Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) scholarship recipient

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) board of directors has announced Bernadette Kaeding as the recipient of the annual Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) scholarship.

A major objective of the ASVO is to promote education in viticulture and oenology and to ensure and maintain the highest standards of quality for these educational objectives. This year the ASVO is again supporting one of its members to participate in the Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC), delivered by the Australian Wine Research institute (AWRI). An esteemed panel of judges with extensive expertise in the area of wine show judging and wine sensory assessment have this year selected Bernadette Kaeding, director at Rojomoma, Barossa Valley to receive the AWAC scholarship.

Commenting at the announcement of the awards, ASVO president Dr Anthony Robinson said that the scholarship program is an important component of the ASVO Awards program “Our Awards for Excellence and scholarship program is one way we honour outstanding people from across Australia that are making significant contribution into the Australian Wine industry”.

Whilst each of the candidates were worthy of merit the judges felt that both Kaeding and the wine industry would benefit from her attendance at AWAC.

“The AWAC course will allow me to progress my wine assessment skills further, which is essential for my job, my contribution to local wine shows and wine community, and also wine show judging”, said Kaeding. The scholarship will allow her to refine her palate and sensory skills and the ASVO wishes her well at the AWAC and looks forward to hearing about her experience later in the year.

Recognition of this year’s scholarship winner will be made at the Annual ASVO Awards for Excellence Dinner, which is taking place on Tuesday 12 November at the National Wine Centre in Adelaide. Tickets for the Awards for Excellence dinner are available for purchase at https://www.asvo.com.au/asvo-awards-for-excellence/2019-awards-dinner/.