Artist announced for iconic Hawke’s Bays wine event

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction continue planning this year’s event.

In its 29th year the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is able to persist due to the generosity of Hawke’s Bay winemakers and commercial partners.

General manager, Elisha Milmine said, “We are absolutely delighted that this year the very talented Anna Jepson will be the 2020 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction feature artist”.

Anna Jepson is a contemporary artist who has been painting for well over two decades. Jepson’s forms are often classical, set into an abstracted background rendering a sense of harmony, whilst capturing a relationship of space and light.

Jepson said, “I am delighted to be selected as the 2020 Hawke’s Bay Wine artist and am enjoying creating a painting that is fitting and reflective of this special event and our beautiful region”.

“It is an honour being able to give back and create a piece of artwork with proceeds to Cranford, most of us have been touched by their support when faced with the loss of a loved one.”

The art piece Anna has been working on will be revealed to the sponsor partnership group at Bostock Wines Stables on 1st July, and will then be displayed at Tennyson Gallery for the general public to view until the Wine Auction.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!