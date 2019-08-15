Announcing the finalists of the 2019 Australian Women in Wine Awards

The 2019 finalists for the Australian Women in Wine Awards (AWIWA) — the world’s only awards program for women in wine — have been announced.

“The depth and breadth of talent we had enter the awards this year made it exceptionally difficult for our judges,” said Jane Thomson, AWIWA founder and chair. “And it just goes to show that after five years of operation, we are continuing to attract the very best female talent in the Australian wine community! Theirs are exceptional stories that deserve to be told and celebrated.”

All categories have three finalists, except in the case of the Champion of Diversity and Equality, which the judges felt required four.

The finalists in each award category are (in alphabetical order by surname):

Winemaker of the Year – sponsored by Tonnellerie Saint Martin

Nat Cleghorn, Yalumba

Vanya Cullen, Cullen Wines

Jo Marsh, Billy Button Wines

Researcher / Innovator of the Year – sponsored by Angove Family Winemakers Joanna Gambetta, Charles Sturt University Inca Lee, Vinehealth Australia Mango Parker, The Australian Wine Research Institute



Champion of Diversity & Equality – sponsored by Australian Grape and Wine Trish Barry, Mastermind Consulting Carolyn Coon & Kristy Keyte, Treasury Wine Estates John Davis, Pepper Tree Wines Pernod Ricard Winemakers – Better Balance Ambassadors



Marketer of the Year – sponsored by denomination Elizabeth Calabria-Staltare, Calabria Family Wines Imogen Hayes, Handpicked Wines Rebecca Love, Howard Park Wines



Cellar Door Person of the Year – sponsored by Purple Giraffe Lauren Hutton, Bethany Wines Ulrika Larsson, Clairault Streicker Jodhi Thoms, Elderton Wines



Viticuturist of the Year – sponsored by Wine Australia Sheridan Alm, Starrs Reach Vineyard Brooke Howell, Yalumba Family Winemakers Amanda Mader, Vine Scout



Owner / Operator of the Year – sponsored by WineWorks Australia Laura Carter, Unico Zelo Belinda Chambers, Lake Moodemere Estate Sarah McDougall, Lake George Winery



The eighth award category, Woman of Inspiration Award – sponsored by Irvine Wines – is a judges’ choice award determined by the AWIWA Advisory Board. No entry is required, and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony.

The 2019 awards were judged by panels made up of AWIWA Advisory board members as well as previous winners.

In addition to this year’s eight award categories, Wine Australia will be sponsoring the Honorary Australian Woman in Wine Award – USA, with a bursary prize to explore Victorian wine regions proudly supported by the Victorian Government. This accolade will be awarded to a woman who lives and works in the USA and has made a positive impact in the US wine industry promoting Australian Wine.

This award honours the AWIWA 2019 ceremony’s host country, the USA, and ties in with the largest wine promotion ever held in the USA – Far From Ordinary.

AWIWA 2019 Awards Ceremony

8pm Tuesday 17 September in New York – which is the morning of 18 September in Australia

The winners of each award category will be announced at the 2019 AWIWA ceremony in New York on the evening of 17th September (morning of 18th September, Australian time) in partnership with Wine Australia.

The ceremony, which is an invitation only event featuring over 35 Australian female wine producers in attendance as well as local trade, media and other special guests, will be live streamed back to Australia and around the world.

The live stream will take place via the Australian Women in Wine Facebook page. As in previous years, each wine region and wine business is being encouraged to host their own watch party to cheer on all the finalists and winners. Please register your ceremony ‘Watch Party’ on the AWIWA website!

