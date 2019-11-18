SA wineries take out two top awards at Australian Organic Industry Awards

Two South Australian organic wine producers have shone at the 2019 6th Annual Australian Organic Industry Awards.

Renmark’s Angove Family Winemakers was awarded the Business of the Year prize.

The winery was also up for Export Market Leader award as well as Certified Organic Alcohol Product of the Year for their Angove Organic Shiraz Cabernet. However, that honour went to McLaren Flat’s Gemtree Wines for their 2019 Luna Temprana Tempranillo.

Angove has been making wine for more than 100 years over five family generations. Committed to organic viticulture and winemaking, Angove has just over 500 hectares of vineyard managed organically, making them one of the largest certified organic winemakers in Australia.

John Angove AM, chairman of Angove Family Winemakers, who accepted the award said, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition which reaffirms Angove’s status as Australia’s leading certified organic winemaker and endorses the Angove Organic team as the best in the field”.

This certification ensures that weeds at Angove are controlled without herbicides, using native pasture grasses, tillage and slashing. Fungal diseases are controlled using natural products, and pests are managed by encouraging natural predators. It is now one of one of Australia’s most iconic and successful wineries which made them a stand-out for 2019 Business of the Year.

The prize of top organic drop this year went to Gemtree’s 2019 Luna Temprana Tempranillo.

Derived from the Spanish variety that is thriving in the Mediterranean-like climate of McLaren Flat, the wine was celebrated for its aromatic juicy, textural profile with bright blueberry and cherry cola flavours.

Gemtree has been farming their vineyards with organic and biodynamic practices for 25 years and has introduced techniques that successfully interweave the health of the soil, vines and resident fauna and flora.

The awards, which were hosted by leading industry group Australian Organic, celebrate the outstanding and innovative contributions members of the nation’s organic industry have made over the past year, showcasing innovative products, businesses and individuals.

This year, judges say entrants exceeded expectations.

“With so many innovative new products, successful business stories and extraordinary individuals, this year’s finalists are a true credit to our industry which has quickly become one of the most dynamic markets in Australia,” said Australian Organic CEO Niki Ford.

Australian Organic Ltd (AOL) is the leading industry peak body representing the interests of Australian certifiers and operators.

Ford said AOL works closely with Federal Government departments to ensure organic certification remains robust while also ensuring consumers are getting what they pay for through promoting awareness of certification marks.

Consumers should always look for a certification mark when choosing organic products so they don’t get fooled at the register.

Australian Organic received a huge amount of high-quality entries for this year’s awards.

The full list of winners:

Product Categories:

Certified Organic Food Product of the Year

Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co. – Cleaver’s Organic Beef Lasagne; Toowoomba, QLD

Certified Organic Non-Food Product of the Year

Australian Organic Feeds – Australian Organic Feeds Retail Range of Certified Organic Chicken Feeds; Greenmount, QLD

Certified Organic Alcohol Product of the Year

Gemtree Wines, The 2019 Luna Temprana Tempranillo by Gemtree Wines; McLaren Flat, SA

Certified Organic Non-Alcohol Product of the Year

Teelixir Pty Ltd – Mushroom Cacao Latte Starring Reishi and Rose; Woori Yallock, VIC

Certified Organic Cosmetic Product of the Year

Ahria International Pty Ltd – Ahria Organics Herbal Essences Cream; St Ives, NSW

Best New Organic Certified Product

TOM Organic Pty Ltd – TOM Organic Applicator Tampons; St Kilda, VIC

Industry Categories:

Best Organic Industry Innovator

Australian Organic Food Co; Braeside, VIC

Best Organic Influencer/Educator

Aimee Marks – TOM Organic; St Kilda, VIC

Young Organic Leader

Simon Schulz – Schulz Organic Dairy; Timboon, VIC

Export Market Leader

Marinova Pty Ltd; Cambridge, TAS

Retailer of the Year

Organic Angels; Torquay, VIC

Farmer of the Year

Petar Pirovic – Pirovic Family Farms; Llandilo, NSW

Business of the Year

Angove Family Winemakers; Renmark, SA

Chairman’s Awards

Vanya Cullen; Wilyabrup, WA

Hall of Fame

Mal Flannery; Gold Coast, QLD

Organic products are incredibly popular in Australia, with demand growing consistently year on year.

The Australian Organic Market Report 2019 revealed local demand for certified organic products is skyrocketing with $1.93 billion dollars generated in domestic sales for 2018 across a wide range of products.

The figure is up $256 million from domestic sales of $1.67 billion for 2017 with the total Australian organic industry now worth $2.6 billion and growing year on year.

It also found 65 per cent of Australian households are now buying some sort of organic product or produce yearly – an annual rise of five per cent.

Vegetables, beef, non-alcoholic beverages, fruit, ready to eat foods, nuts and cosmetics/health products are the most in demand items.

Demand from overseas countries for Australian organic exports is also continuing to forge ahead with the amount of total export tonnage for 2018 having grown by 13 per cent since 2017.

Over the last year, 30,155 tonnes of organic produce and products were exported to 61 different countries.

Martin Meek, chairman of Australian Organic, said seeing the organic industry expand exponentially was a testament to its many quality producers.

“Australian Organic is 32 years old this year and, along with many of our members, we have seen organics grow from a fringe cottage industry to one of the fastest growing mainstream categories and a significant export earner,” he said.

“This rapid growth, whilst exciting for industry, comes with challenges. It is the role of Australian Organic to help our members navigate these challenges.

“We have a four-pronged tactic outlined in our strategic plan and we are committed to securing domestic legislation for certified organics in Australia in 2020.”

Meek said in particular, fake organic products are the number one competitor to genuine certified organic products in the Australian domestic market place.

“These awards help raise awareness, emphasise the importance of certification, and highlights our certified Bud logo which is the most recognised organic brand in the country,” he said.

“Despite any challenges, it is an exciting and dynamic time to be a part of the Australian organic industry. AOL was there at the very beginning and has built a strong infrastructure so it can be a significant resource well into the future.”