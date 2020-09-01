Angove Organic gear up for Australia’s Organic Awareness Month with a new report and awards

Angove Organic has released a new deep-dive report into organics in preparation for September’s Australian Organic Awareness Month.

Released by Angove Organic, The Future of Organic Report dives deep into the organics industry, exploring consumer shopping habits, ethical purchasing behaviours, consumer perceptions around health, organic wine growth and trends, and more.

The challenges of 2020 – from bushfires and floods in Australia to the global pandemic – have changed our way of life irrevocably.

From uncertainty comes a need for more control and, in response, consumers are increasingly valuing their health and seek out brands they can trust.

Report findings driving the growth of organics include:

Consumers are well-informed and savvy with their shopping habits;

Cultural and environmental awareness means consumers are being more ethical when it comes to shopping;

Organic certification marks now have strong influence over organic purchasing decisions;

There is now an understanding that environmentally friendly practices and organic farming results in benefits for land, wildlife and people; and

Consumers are motivated by chemical-free lifestyles to improve their health, this includes a reduction in toxic products and chemical-free food.

Angove Organic, as Australia’s leading and largest certified organic grapegrower and winemaker, has also recently received a host of medals at the 2020 Drink Business Magazine Awards.

The winning wines include:

2018 Warboys Vineyard McLaren Vale Grenache 2018 – Master medal – “Delicious. Juicy, masses of cherry and strawberry, ripe, fleshy, but not heavy”

2019 Angove Organic Shiraz Cabernet – Gold medal – “Nice juicy, fruity, youthful nose with red and dark cherry fruit”

2019 Angove Organic Chardonnay – Gold medal – “Delicate nose, some peach and touch of cream”

2018 Warboys Vineyard McLaren Vale Shiraz Grenache 2018 – Gold medal – “Nose has gentle notes of red berry fruit, strawberry, lot of toasty oak, Grenache like character, with some cherry fruit”

2019 Wild Olive Organic McLaren Vale Chardonnay 2019 – Gold medal – “Peach, lemon and peanut nose.”

2019 Angove Organic Shiraz – Silver medal – “Quite deep ruby, intense nose with touch of vanilla and ripe black fruit”

2018 Wild Olive Organic McLaren Vale Shiraz – Silver medal – “Palate intense, sweet black cherry and blackcurrant, some vanilla and peppermint”

2018 Warboys Vineyard McLaren Vale Shiraz – Silver medal – “Medium weight, vanilla and toast, touch of mint.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!