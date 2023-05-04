ADVERTISEMENT

Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing Conference programme released

The Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing Conference, being held in Marlborough 20-22 June 2023, has released their programme.

Returning after a four-year hiatus, the much-anticipated gathering has gained a strong reputation for excellence, bringing together leading industry experts and speakers from the local to the international.

The three-day conference caters to producers across the wine industry, from the certified organic to the curious, imparting innovation, knowledge and networking to inspire the future of winegrowing in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The event attracts over 300 delegates and will be centred around Matariki and the winter solstice.

Themes for this year’s conference will build upon three key pillars: CREATE | CARE | CONNECT.

“The conference blew me away – and has given me enough confidence to begin my organic vineyard conversion this year,” said Cynthea Semmens of Marion’s Vineyard in Tasmania.

“This is one of the most inspirational and informative conferences I have had the pleasure of attending. All speakers shared a wealth of knowledge and passion ensuring attendees went away invigorated with a new level of enthusiasm,” said Michael Lane of Yangarra Estate in McLaren Vale

Talks include topics such as regenerative organic viticulture; international image, integrity and our future; wine diversity; climate action and reducing carbon emissions; biochar; stories of whakapapa and connection; challenging conventional winemaking techniques; Hua Parakore (Māori organics); biological inputs; organic value chains; indigenous communities and regenerative practices; updates from MPI and the broader organic sector, and more.

Keynote speakers include leaders in organic production, research and wine trade, featuring: Elaine Chukan Brown of Hawk Wakawaka Wine Reviews; Dr Andrew Smith from the Rodale Institute; Johan Reyneke from Reyneke Wines, South Africa; Dr Jessica Hutchings of Te Waka Kai Ora; Cameron Douglas MS; Kelly Mulville of Paicines Ranch, USA; Dr Cassandra Collins of University of Adelaide; Dr Hicham Ferhout of De Sangosse, Germany; Santiago De Marco of Hohepa and more.

Feedback from previous conferences has been exceptional and so anticipation for this year’s event is high.

