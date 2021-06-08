ANAO assessment of the DAWE’s response to biosecurity non-compliance

The ANAO has completed an audit to assess the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment’s effectiveness in responding to non-compliance with biosecurity requirements. The department agreed to all eight recommendations in the ANAO report.

Head of Biosecurity at the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, Andrew Tongue, said the report identified timely recommendations to improve the department’s arrangements to respond to non-compliance with biosecurity.

“Although Australia’s current biosecurity system has served our country well, the department recognises that the system must continue to evolve to enable appropriate management of known and emerging threats both domestically and globally,” Mr Tongue said.

“Prior to the audit, the department had already commenced a body of work to enhance its compliance arrangements and regulatory practice.

“In particular the department is undertaking a range of changes and improvements through the development of its Regulatory Practice Statement and Regulatory Practice Framework.

“We are committed to protecting Australia’s biosecurity status and our agricultural industries by minimising the entry of new pests, diseases and weeds and regularly making improvements.

“The Australian Government’s significant investment in its Biosecurity Package in the 2021-22 Budget and the recently released Commonwealth Biosecurity 2030 will further position the department to address the audit findings.

“The Budget investment will boost our frontline people and resources, strengthen our partnerships with industry and the community, and modernise our ICT systems, technology and data analytics to better target risk and speed up clearance times.

“Commonwealth Biosecurity 2030 will help the government build a stronger, smarter biosecurity system.

“Through addressing growing biosecurity risks and making sure we have the best controls, tools, processes and networks in place into the future we can continue to safeguard Australia’s agricultural industries, environment and exports.”

Read the ANAO report here.

Read Commonwealth Biosecurity 2030 here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!