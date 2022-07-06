First step to better biosecurity training

Dr Chris Locke, Deputy Secretary Biosecurity and Compliance Group and Colin Hunter, First Assistant Secretary Biosecurity Operations. Image courtesy DAFF

The first training program has commenced at the new Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) Biosecurity Training Centre (BTC), with 21 new students.

Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Australia’s Director of Biosecurity, Andrew Metcalfe AO, said the new training program, delivered by Charles Sturt University (CSU), will strengthen Australia’s biosecurity capability.

“The first programs delivered by the BTC will provide new starters to biosecurity with the foundational knowledge and skills essential for their roles managing biosecurity threats,” Metcalfe said.

“The training centre will also deliver specialist programs to support biosecurity operations, with a flexible schedule so we can respond quickly to new threats and challenges facing our biosecurity.

“With a central hub in Wagga Wagga and training facilities across other state capitals, the BTC will support a future-ready, skilled and agile workforce.

“It’s a key step towards achieving the goals of Biosecurity 2030 by focusing on our people, who underpin our entire biosecurity system.

“This coordinated, structured and rigorous training will build our frontline capability to protect Australia from biosecurity threats to the economy, people and environment.

“The BTC is the foundation for the development of a Centre for Excellence for Biosecurity for the Asia Pacific Region. Over time, the BTC will build stronger partnerships with industry, agriculture, and our near neighbours.

“Improved regional awareness and cooperation, through sharing of best practice techniques in biosecurity management, will help further protect Australia against biosecurity threats.

“And we’re delighted to be working with CSU, a leading university with a strong record of innovation and collaboration with government, and a reputation for excellence in rural and regional fields of study.”

