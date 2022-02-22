Adelaide wine professional joins Landcare Australia board

Board appointee Anna Hooper. Image courtesy Landcare Australia

Landcare Australia has welcomed Adelaide based wine industry professional Anna Hooper as a recent addition to their Board of Directors.

Hooper is closely involved in strategic oversight of the wine sector’s Sustainable Winegrowing Australia program and also serves as a Manager of Industry Policy for Australian Grape & Wine. She said she was excited to bring her extensive experience in natural resource management, policy, finance and governance to Landcare Australia.

“Joining the Landcare Australia Board is a fantastic opportunity for me to build on the connections between landcare, natural resource management and agriculture. I really like big picture industry work, and am confident that my experience will help further the incredible work of Australia’s landcarers,” said Hooper.

“Here in South Australia we’re lucky to be surrounded by an abundance of unique flora and fauna and stunning natural spaces, and it’s because of dedicated landcare and natural resource management that they stay that way.

“Natural Resource Management is not only critical for supporting a capacity building in the agricultural sector, but for preserving our environment for generations to come.

“There are so many quiet achievers in this space, and I’m eager to connect them with our own network of landcarers and achieve even more for the movement.

“Landcare Australia is such a well-recognised and trusted organisation. Having enjoyed many years in both practical and strategic roles in viticulture and sustainability, I am thrilled to have the chance to contribute.

“I see tremendous opportunities to explore how we can embed landcare in the future of the agricultural sector.”

Hooper is one of four new board members appointed by Landcare Australia, joining North Australian Indigenous Land & Sea Management Alliance CEO Ricky Archer (NT), Co-Founder of Intrepid Landcare Naomi Edwards (NSW) and fifth generation grazier James Waler (QLD).

Board chair Doug Humann AM welcomed the appointments.

“The new directors will ensure the Landcare Australia Board is well placed to support stronger engagement with the diverse landcare community, including First Nations people and young landcarers,” said Humann.

“They will assist guide the establishment of new partnership opportunities and programs to generate much needed support for the landcare movement into the future.”

