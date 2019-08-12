Accolade and Duxton reach agreement on sale of Stanley Winery near Mildura

The historic Stanley Winery near Mildura will remain an important wine production and storage facility under a sale agreement reached between owner Accolade Wines, one of the world’s leading wine producers, and Sunraysia winegrape grower Duxton Vineyards Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, Accolade will sell the facility to Duxton, part of a global asset manager that owns several major vineyards in the Murray Darling region.

Duxton is already a significant customer of Stanley Winery and plans to continue to use the facility for wine production and storage. The company expects to discuss potential employment opportunities with Stanley Wine employees prior to completion of the sale, which is expected to occur in September 2019 subject to regulatory approvals.

Duxton Group chairman Edouard Peter said: “This transaction cements Duxton’s presence in the region and will hopefully show that Duxton is committed to the long-term prosperity of the Sunraysia region.”

While the Stanley range of wines will remain an important brand in the Accolade portfolio, the company plans to transfer all production and storage to its Berri Winery. Accolade recently created more than 40 new jobs at Berri through a $40 million investment in a new bottling plant and warehouse facilities.

Accolade Wines executive chairman Ari Mervis said: “The sale of Stanley Winery marks a significant milestone in the restructuring of our Australian operations and, with the expansion of our Berri facility, lays the foundation for efficiently growing sales of our portfolio of brands in domestic and export markets.”

Accolade recognises that this will be a time of uncertainty for employees at the Stanley Winery, their families and the local community. The company said it was committed to ensuring that employees received appropriate support and were treated respectfully at all times throughout the process.

Accolade will provide employees, customers and suppliers with regular updates on the sale of Stanley Winery.