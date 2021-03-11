$380,000 for new McLaren Vale cellar door project

Dandelion Vineyards in McLaren Vale will build a new cellar door and restaurant which will boost the local economy and create jobs following the impacts of COVID-19, thanks to more than $380,000 in grant funding from the State Government.

The project will see an existing farm shed repurposed into a cellar door and restaurant with additional permanent staff to be employed.

The property overlooks the Willunga Basin, with views out to Gulf St Vincent, an aspect the project will seek to take advantage of with an extensive glass façade proposed for the development.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham announced funding for the project from the South Australian Wine Industry Development Scheme during a visit to Dandelion Vineyards today.

“South Australia’s wine industry has shown great resilience against drought, bushfire, COVID-19 restrictions and international market impacts,” said Minister Basham.

“The new cellar door at Dandelion Vineyards will not only provide a stunning view and experience to attract tourists but this investment will boost the local economy and create jobs.

“The Marshall Liberal Government is pleased to provide a grant towards the $930,917 project, which was assessed as part of the Regional Growth Fund Strategic Round stimulating shovel-ready projects impacted by COVID-19.

“This year we have invested millions in regional businesses through a number of avenues including the Regional Growth Fund and the South Australian Wine Industry Development Scheme.

“We have also launched a new campaign – ‘2021 Year of South Australian Wine’ – which aims to drive sales and increase visitor numbers to our wine regions and cellar doors across the state.”

Liberal candidate for Mawson Amy Williams said it was great to see local McLaren Vale businesses expand and innovate.

“McLaren Vale is one of South Australia’s premier wine regions which attracts visitors from all around the world,” Ms Williams said.

“Dandelion Vineyards are a proud local business who own vineyards right across South Australia but are looking to expand their current offerings and set up a permanent base at McLaren Vale.”

Dandelion Vineyards winemaker Elena Brooks thanked the State Government for allowing the project to become a reality.

“Ever since we created Dandelion Vineyard 15 years ago we have always wanted to open a cellar door,” Ms Brooks said.

“Firehawk Farm, in McLaren Vale, will provide Dandelion Vineyard with a much needed ‘home’ that our visitors are looking for, resonating with our stories that we tell of our property and its region.

“The project will take in the natural assets of the location, and the re-use of the building will highlight what can be achieved through adaptive architecture like none other.”

