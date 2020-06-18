29th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction lots revealed

Image courtesy of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction has revealed a diverse collection of 41 lots to be auctioned at the 29th Annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction.

Each year, wineries from within the region create specially crafted premium wines to be auctioned at the annual event in September.

With one feature artist and a travel package in the mix, this year’s line-up is extremely impressive. Auction lots can be viewed on the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction website.

“We’re excited to unveil the collection of wines offered for the 2020 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction,” said general manager, Elisha Milmine.

“This event gives us the opportunity to showcase the quality and diversity of our wines and our world-class wine region and shine a spotlight on our renowned wine producers, all while raising much needed funds for Cranford Hospice.”

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction chairperson, owner and winemaker of Radburnd Cellars Kate Radburnd said, “I’m honoured to partner with so many of Hawke’s Bay’s premium wine producers to showcase the outstanding wines our region is creating!”

Auction lots went live on 18 June, they are available to view at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz and will be showcased on Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Facebook page between now and event time.

Each auction lot has one image that will represent them, taken by the extremely skilled and creative photographer Florence Charvin.

Preview tastings of Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction lots will be held on Wednesday, 19th August at the pre-tasting event and during the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction on 19th September before the live auction begins.

Since 1991, when the first Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction was held, the generosity of participating wineries, local businesses, corporate partners, supporting bidders, and volunteers, has raised funds which have been solely gifted Cranford Hospice, these funds help Cranford care for patients and their families living in the Hawke’s Bay, each and every day.

Supporting Cranford Hospice is the core charitable mission of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, whose cumulative giving surpassed $3.6 million in 2019.

