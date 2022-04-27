Wine Australia welcomes new marketing GM Paul Turale

Newly appointed Wine Australia general manager of marketing Paul Turale. Image courtesy Wine Australia

Wine Australia has announced the appointment of its new general manager of marketing Paul Turale, commencing 30 May 2022.

Turale joins Wine Australia from leading food packaging business Detmold Group, where he was general manager of business development, specialised products.

He has more than 20 years’ experience in the wine sector and has held leadership positions at multi-national listed corporate wine businesses and medium to large private wine companies, including Casella Family Brands/Peter Lehmann Wines; Orlando Wines/Jacob’s Creek and Pernod Ricard.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to Wine Australia. Through the competitive recruitment process, Paul stood out thanks to his extensive experience across the Australian grape and wine sector, his commercially minded approach and demonstrated ability to think strategically and collaboratively while delivering results,” Wine Australia CEO Dr Martin Cole said.

“He joins Wine Australia at a critical time as we help to support the sector through significant challenges to the global operating environment.

“Paul will be responsible for the strategic leadership of Wine Australia’s marketing team, working closely with the entire Australian grape and wine sector to drive market development, open new markets and increase the demand and premium paid for all Australian wine.

“His innovative, collaborative and customer-focused approach will be instrumental in shaping the strategic leadership and management of Wine Australia’s marketing activities, particularly as we focus on driving growth opportunities for our grapegrowers, wine producers and exporters in a rapidly changing operating environment.

“I would also like to thank Brooke Beales for her efforts as acting general manager of marketing since December. She has done an outstanding job leading our marketing team and driving global activities amid unprecedented global trade conditions.”

Turale said that he was delighted to join Wine Australia and return to the sector that has a history in.

“This role has a strong customer focus and provides an exceptional opportunity to work and engage with a wide range of stakeholders on behalf of the sector,” he said.

“At a time when the sector is facing a number of different challenges and opportunities, I am keen to build on the platform already in place to drive a range of activities that will deliver benefit to the entire sector and I’m excited to lead the global marketing team.”

