ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Young Winemaker of the Year competition set to kick off

Alun Kilby, 2022 Young Winemaker of the Year. Image courtesy New Zealand Winegrowers.

As the Rugby World Cup kicks off this week so too does an important wine industry competition – the 2023 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year. The first instalment of the competition will be held in Marlborough on Wednesday 13th September.

New Zealand’s up and coming winemakers will tackle a wide range of tests as they vie for the prestigious trophy. These challenges touch on all aspects of being a successful winemaker, including laboratory skills, wine tasting and blending, industry knowledge, cellar skills, public speaking and a sales pitch.

Now in its ninth year, the competition consists of three regional finals held in Marlborough, Central Otago and Hawke’s Bay throughout September and culminating in the National Final, this year at The Bone Line Wines in North Canterbury.

The competition is open to those aged 30 years or younger working in any winemaking role within New Zealand. The 2022 Young Winemaker of the Year was Alun Kilby from Marisco in Marlborough.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our future winemakers to stretch themselves as well as meet other fellow young winemakers, senior winemakers and suppliers to our industry,” said Nicky Grandorge, leadership & communities manager at New Zealand Winegrowers and national co-ordinator. “It’s a really positive environment.”

The competition dates are:

Marlborough, 13th September 2023

Central Otago, 21st September 2023

North Island in Hawke’s Bay, 28th September 2023

National Final, 31st October – 1st November

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!