2023 vintage will support strong demand for New Zealand wine

Image courtesy: New Zealand Winegrowers Inc, Escarpment Vineyard

Strong export value and increasing international demand will help support further export growth over the next 12 months, despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, reports New Zealand Winegrowers. The total value of the New Zealand wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4 billion, up 25 per cent on 2022.

“Reaching another new record level of wine exports into some of the world’s largest and most competitive markets is an outstanding achievement for New Zealand wine exporters, and testifies to the increasingly strong global demand for our wines,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers. “New Zealand wine, particularly Sauvignon Blanc, is going from strength to strength in the USA, as consumers appreciate the distinctive flavours, commitment to quality, and know it is a unique product that they can trust.”

This year’s vintage will help the industry to meet increasing international demand, and consumers can look forward to some exceptional 2023 New Zealand wines. Nationally, harvest was down 6% on the record level 2022 vintage.

In the South Island the 2023 vintage was excellent overall, and well received by growers, who enjoyed better growing conditions in which to complete harvest. Unprecedented wet weather made the season tough for regions in the North Island, however producers were largely very happy with the quality of the 2023 harvest. The success of the 2023 vintage further emphasises the resilience of the industry, as surging production costs continue to impact growers and wineries, and the scarcity of skilled workers remains a concern, along with the uncertainty of the economic environment. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease world-wide, Gregan says the return of international tourists is “a welcome support for wine businesses.”

“People are starting to feel more comfortable traveling internationally, and we are once again welcoming tourists to New Zealand’s shores with open arms. With over 500 small wineries in New Zealand, the majority of whom only sell domestically, having international visitors arriving at their front door again makes a big difference.”

