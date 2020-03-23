2020 Wine Industry Salary & Benefits Survey coming soon

The 2020 National Wine Industry Salary & Benefits Survey will be launched on Monday 30 March, in which 60 wine business positions will be surveyed.

In 2019, salary and benefits data covering more than 1,900 employees were collected from wine industry employers across Australia.

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) Salary Survey covers positions in winemaking, viticulture, warehouse, sales, finance, marketing, human resources and administration – typically not covered by any industrial awards.

Once completed, the survey data will be compiled into the 2020 Wine Industry Salary & Benefits Survey Report, an essential resource for wine business owners and managers.

A separate report for small businesses (with revenue of less than $10M per annum) will also available with tailored data for smaller wine businesses.

“The Survey Report is the only wine industry specific salary survey resource and is an essential business tool. It gives business owners a competitive edge – helping them to know where they sit in the marketplace in relation to salaries and benefits, and assisting with recruiting and retaining the right staff,” said Brian Smedley, SAWIA chief executive.

“The survey provides guidance to business owners on how much to pay their employees and what benefits to include in their salary packages.”

Three additional positions have been added to the 2020 Survey:

Events/Functions Manager

Direct Sales/Wine Club Manager

Restaurant/Café Manager

Survey documentation will be available from Monday 30 March. The Survey Report will be available by Friday 5 June.

Survey participants are entitled to a discount on the price of the Survey Report, as are members of state wine industry bodies.

The 2020 survey is the 21st National Survey & Benefits Survey undertaken by SAWIA on behalf of the wine industry.

“Industry feedback is that the Salary Survey is critical to business planning practices and we will continue to deliver practical tools such as this to industry,” Smedley said.

Download the 2020 Wine Industry Salary & Benefits Survey order form here:

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!