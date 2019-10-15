2019 Wine Communicator of the Year Awards finalists announced

The Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker and Wine & Viticulture Journal have been named finalists for Best Wine Publication at the 2019 Wine Communicator Awards. Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced the finalists in the 10 categories of the awards including a new Best Wine Student category for this year.

Sixteen wine industry professionals have judged the entries in the award categories with three panels each assessing two or three categories each. The New Wine Writer of the Year Award is judged independently by the Gourmet Traveller WINE judging panel.

The overall Wine Communicator of the Year Award will be chosen from the category winners by the WCA board and announced at the awards night at Handpicked cellar door in Sydney on Wednesday 13th November 2019. Find out more.

WCA chairman Toni Carlino says, “The WCA Awards continue to grow from strength to strength, each year we continue to gain more and more entries over each category. Yet again the caliber of the 2019 nominations were of an incredibly high standard, making the judges job a difficult process. It is encouraging to see that the Australia wine community has such a high standard of talent.”

The finalists are…

Best Wine Public Relations Campaign (Individual or Team) – Award Partner, Handpicked Wines

• Barossa Grape & Wine Association

• Pernod Ricard Winemakers

• Taylors Wines

Best Published Feature Articles or Wine Columns – Award Partner, Treasury Wine Estates

• Daniel Honan

• Katie Spain

• Nick Ryan

Best Digital Wine Communicator – Award Partner, Liquid Ideas

• Christophe Priddle – The Grape Underground

• Jane Thomson – The Fabulous Ladies’ Wine Society

• Trish Barry – Mastermind Consulting

Best Wine Website or App – Award Partner, Purple Giraffe

• Barossa Grape & Wine Association

• Gourmet Traveller WINE – Digital Edition

• Hardys Wines

Best Wine Student– Award Partner, The University of Adelaide

• Alexander Iasiello

• Emily A. Palmer

• Liang Chen

Best Wine Educator– Award Partner, The University of Adelaide

• Armando Maria Corsi

• Jenny Polack

• Markus Patz

Best Wine Book (Trade, Technical or Consumer) – Award Partner, Calabria Family Wines

• Langton’s Classification of Australian Wine VII – 30th Anniversary Edition

• The Highly Improbable Audacious Adventures of Wirra Wirra 1894 to 2019

Best Wine Publication (Trade or Technical) – Award Partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers

• The Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker

• The Wine Paper

• Wine & Viticulture Journal

Best Wine Publication (Consumer) – Award Partner, Pernod Ricard Winemakers

• Gourmet Traveller WINE

• Halliday Wine Companion

• Pinot Palooza

Best New Wine Writer – Award Partner, Gourmet Traveller WINE

• The Four Seasons, Stuart Smith

• Unsung Sunbury, Angharad Davies

• In Her Rhone World, Stephanie Eyles

Congratulations to all the finalists, we wish you all the best for the awards night!