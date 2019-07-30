2019 National Cool Climate Wine Show entries now open; judges announced

All cool climate wineries throughout Australia are invited to enter this year’s National Cool Climate Wine Show in Bathurst from October 22 – 26. Entries close on Friday 27 September.

Now in its 21st year, the national show consistently attracts more than 800 entries and is the largest inland wine event in Australia. Last year’s champion wine was from Tasmania’s Riversdale Estate 2017 Pinot Noir.

This will be the final year of winemaker Tim Knappstein as chief judge. Knappstein owns Riposte Wines at Lenswood in the Adelaide Hills, having more than 40 years’ experience as a winemaker. He has been involved with the National Cool Climate Wines Show for close to 20 years. Other judges are Lester Jesberg, editor of Winewise magazine; Russell Cody, senior commercial and export winemaker for McWilliam’s Wines; Greer Garland, winemaker at Quiet Mutiny Wines Tasmania: Greer was named one of the Australian Top Young Guns of Wine for 2019; the international judge is Simon Nunns from Coopers Creek Vineyard in New Zealand; Annabel Holland is an award winning senior winemaker for First Creek Wines in the Hunter Valley and Nick Knappstein, brand manager of Riposte Wines (Adelaide Hills) returns to the judging arena. Associate judges are Sam Renzaglia, assistant winemaker for Renzaglia Wines (Bathurst) and Monica Gray, assistant winemaker for Canberra district’s Mount Majura Vineyard and a Charles Sturt University wine science graduate. There are only two associate’s positions available.

With 36 classes, from noble varieties to upcoming grape varieties, incorporating and welcoming boutique and large wine making companies, the primary focus is to provide benchmarking opportunities with valuable feedback from well-respected industry judges on cool climate specific wines.

Entries are made through the website, entry@coolwines.com.au

For more information contact Chairperson, Lee Baxter, 0408 866 008, admin@coolwines.com.au