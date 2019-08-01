Limestone Coast Wine Show will be red, white and…green

The Limestone Coast Wine Show (LCWS) is going green, with organisers expanding the use of digital technology at the 19th annual event.

From Monday 29 July, all entries can be submitted online only, while the show’s official vineyard register and October judging process will also switch to a paperless system. LCWS spokesperson, Lauren Hansen, says the committee is continually refining its systems. “We want to demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future and also keep the show efficient, relevant and interesting, so that it remains a highly anticipated event on the industry calendar,” she said.

Three judging panels will spend two days putting the finest wines from across the region to the ultimate test at the Coonawarra Hall on October 22-23. Tasmania’s Stargazer Wines chief, Samantha Connew, the 2007 International Red Winemaker of the Year, will return for her second year at the helm as Chief of Judges. “I’m looking forward to coming back, and with one year under my belt, I certainly feel that I’ve got a much better understanding of the fantastic Limestone Coast community and the wines that are being produced there, along with the changes that have happened over the past 10-15 years,” she said. “Cabernet is incredibly well known in this region, but I’m also excited about seeing more of the lesser-known varieties which really caught the judges’ attention last year, including cabernet franc, shiraz from Mount Benson and riesling from Mount Gambier”.

Melbourne wine writer, author and wine judge, Jeni Port, will also be returning this year, along with Melbourne’s City Wine Shop retail manager Jeremy Prideaux. The guest international judge is Canadian wine educator, critic, author and sommelier Michelle Bouffard. Highly involved in the discussions around the effects of climate change in the wine world, Michelle is the organiser of the international conference Tasting Climate Change, which was first held in Montreal in October 2017.

Other key members of the three judging panels include Pernod Ricard Fine Wine Director Travis Fuller, Margaret River winemaker Cliff Royle, Manager of Industry Policy for Australian Grape and Wine Anna Hooper, and Coonawarra senior winemakers Sue Hodder (Wynns Coonawarra Estate) and Bruce Gregory (Majella Wines).

“A record-high 338 medals were awarded at last year’s wine show, including 43 Gold, 110 Silver and 185 Bronze, and we’re hoping that we will be able to beat that incredible haul in our 19th year of competition,” Lauren Hansen said.

Producers from across the Limestone Coast have until Friday August 23 to nominate their top drops for judging, and may register at http://limestonecoastwine.com.au/wine-show/enter/ The 2019 Limestone Coast Wine Show winners will be announced on Thursday October 24 at a trophy presentation dinner at Rymill Hall in Penola. The dinner is being hosted by the Coonawarra Wine Region, and tickets will go on sale next week.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Entries close 23 August

Wine Drop Off 7-11 October

Judging 22-23 October at Coonawarra Hall

Trophy dinner 24 October at Rymill Hall, Penola

Public Tasting 25 October at Coonawarra Hall

Photos (top to bottom): Anna Hooper, Jeremy Prideaux, Michelle Bouffard, and Samantha Connew.