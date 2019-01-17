2019 International Sommeliers Competition open now

La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Australia invites young Australian-based sommeliers to compete in the 2019 International Young Sommeliers Competition.

The annual competition offers young sommeliers the opportunity to present their skills and “savoir-faire” under highly competitive and intense testing conditions at the national and international levels. It promotes their expertise and provides them with help, encouragement and support in their quest to be the best sommeliers of the future.

Australia has been highly successful within the international competition in recent years winning a medal every year for the past 7 years. This includes one Gold and 2 Silver medals, against competitors from the US and Great Britain. Such a success rate is testament to the high standards set by Australian establishments.

The state and national winners will be able to share prizes in cash and products exceeding $7000, provided by leading industry partners. Additional partnerships and support are welcome to support the competition and these young professionals.

The competition is open to any qualified individual at least 21 years old who has an interest in the wine and crafted beverage industry and has not yet reached their 31st birthday by the end of September 2019. It is held in three stages; regional then national with the finals in Brisbane and the international finals in Seoul, South Korea in September 2019.

La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the largest International Gastronomy Association in the world with over 25,000 members in 80 countries, including 10 active chapters in Australia.

It is also the oldest with a fascinating history, established in 1248 by French King Saint Louis as the Guild of the “Ayeurs” or goose roasters. The purpose of this guild was to improve the technical knowledge of its members: apprentices, tradesmen and masters.

In 1509 during the reign of Louis XII, the Guild’s knowledge was extended to include the preparation of other meats and poultry, including game, and it took the name “Rôtisseurs”.

The distinctive character of this association brings together enthusiasts and professionals from all over the world in the appreciation of fine cuisine, wines and beverages. Hoteliers, restaurateurs, executive chefs, sommeliers or individuals passionate about the culinary arts make up the membership.