2018 Winestate Wine of the Year Awards

In late November 2018, Daily Wine News published two articles on Winestate magazine’s Wine of the Year Awards: Artwine winning best alternative white wine of the year for its 2018 Fiano, and the naming of Wines by Geoff Hardy’s winemaker Shane Harris as Australian Winemaker of the Year.

The winners of Winestate magazine’s 2018 Wine of the Year Awards were determined from tastings of around 10,000 wines judged throughout the year. Pitting the best of Australian wines against the best of New Zealand, the awards have been dubbed the ‘Bledisloe Cup of Wine’.

Other winners included:

Wine of the Year

Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2015

New Zealand Winemaker of the Year

Nick Picone, Villa Maria

New Zealand Wine Company of the Year

Villa Maria

Australian Wine Company of the Year

Wolf Blass Wines

Riesling of the Year

Reillys Museum Release Clare Valley Watervale Riesling 2011

Semillon of the Year

Coolangatta Estate Estate Grown Shoalhaven Coast Semillon 2009

Chardonnay of the Year

Esk Valley Winemakers Reserve Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2017

Sauvignon Blanc of the Year

Villa Maria Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Pinot Gris/Grigio of the Year

Main Divide North Canterbury Pinot Gris 2016

Sparkling Wine of the Year

Singlefile Wines Limited Release Denmark Pinot Chardonnay 2011

Sweet White of the Year

De Beaurepaire Coeur d’Or Mudgee Botrytis Semillon 2016

Cabernet Sauvignon of the Year

Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2015

Pinot Noir of the Year

Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Pinot Noir 2016

Shiraz of the Year

Mr Riggs Scarce Earth McLaren Vale Shiraz 2015

Merlot of the Year

Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Hawke’s Bay Merlot 2015

Alternative Red of the Year

Angas & Bremer Langhorne Creek Malbec 2016

Fortified of the Year

Morris of Rutherglen Cellar Reserve Grand Muscat NV

Best Value Australian Wine Under $20

Story Bay Margaret River Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Australian Wine of the Year & Runner-Up Wine of the Year

De Beaurepaire Coeur d’Or Mudgee Botrytis Semillon 2016