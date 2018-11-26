Artwine awarded best alternative white wine of the year 2018 by Winestate Magazine

Artwine, a brand renowned for its innovation with emerging varieties was awarded the Winestate Magazine Best Alternative White Wine of the Year for their 2018 Fiano. “This award and recognition places us firmly on the “alternative” journey we started 10 years ago, that has been realised beyond our dreams”, says owner Judy Kelly. Artwine also won Winestate Best Alternative Red Wine two years ago for their Montepulciano

This accolade adds to their recent winning streak, including the Best Wine of Show at the Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show for their 2018 Gruner Veltliner.

“We were the first to plant Fiano in the Clare Valley and have now produced seven vintages and it has never disappointed”, says Judy.

This is Artwine’s fourth trophy awarded for their Fiano over the last few years, and it has become their flagship white wine with a large and rapidly growing following.

Fiano’s origins are in the Campania region of Southern Italy. The Artwine Finao is non-oaked, vegan, involving minimal intervention, and it withstands the summer heat.

The Artwine brand was created in 2008 and is synonymous with emerging varieties that Judy and Glen Kelly have planted and produced over many years since 2002.

Artwine produces Prosecco, Fiano, Viognier, Tempranillo, Gruner Veltliner, Graciano, Montepulciano, Cabernet Franc and Albariño. Mainstream varieties include Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, and Riesling.

Photo: Judy & Glen Kelly with the trophy.