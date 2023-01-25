ADVERTISEMENT

1837 Barossa Art Trail showcases spectacular pieces from around the world

Image courtesy 1837 Barossa Winery

1837 Barossa Winery has combined art and wine to provide an experience for visitors that are looking to add a little culture to their winery adventures.

On Friday 20 January 2023 the 1837 Barossa Art Trail was officially handed over to the Australian public. The new art trail offers a dozen modern art sculptures that have been commissioned from French and Spanish artists making the collection the latest addition to the tourism offering of the Barossa.

The modern art trail is free of charge and accessible during the opening hours of the 1837Barossa winery from 11am, Wednesdays to Sundays.

The walking trail starts at the entrance of the 1837 Barossa estate, passes the [email protected]37 Restaurant and Cellar, the Barossa Colonel Light Monument, the Barossa Manor and finishes at the 1837 Barossa Pavilion at the rear of the estate.

Each of the very colourful modern art sculptures aims to tell a story related to wine and winemaking.

The sculptures are very photo friendly and make 1837 Barossa a must visit place for young and old who wants to have spectacular shots for social media or for their own private collection.

Red wines hail from the estate, while whites are sourced from Eden Valley growers. Viticulture is overseen by 5th-generation grower Michael Heinrich with a philosophy of minimal chemical input.

The A-graded vineyards are currently undergoing a transformation into EcoVineyards with native plantings.

