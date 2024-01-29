ADVERTISEMENT

Barossa bottles ‘Top of the Pops’ on world’s most downloaded wine app

Rob Gibson (left) and Ben Glaetzer (right). Image courtesy Gibson Wines.

Barossa winemakers Rob Gibson and Ben Glaetzer are in rare air. The two currently share the highest-ranking wines on the world’s most downloaded wine review app, Vivino.

Their respective top drops, Gibson ‘Bin 60’ Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz and Glaetzer ‘Eye of Ra’ Shiraz, have commenced the year holding the equal 1st rating on the Vivino app. The two Barossa bottlings sit atop 17 million wines on Vivino, which are reviewed by consumers.

Vivino has become the most prevalent wine app globally, with more than 67 million users. The platform enables consumers to scan any wine label on their phone and instantly access tasting and food pairing information or post their own review. Users can also purchase wine directly from the app.

Gibson and Glaetzer each hold 4.8 out 5 Stars for their Barossa cuvees. The Vivino user-review rankings are equal top with a Châteauneuf-du-Pape bottling by French vintner Pierre Usseglio, of which just one barrel is made.

2008 Gibson ‘Bin 60’ Cabernet Shiraz is similarly as scarce – under 100 bottles remain from the winery’s Cellar Door for $385 each. The wine, which Rob Gibson crafted initially as a legacy bottling for his 60th birthday, is now in a ‘peak drinking’ window after 16 years of bottle maturation.

Glaetzer’s ‘Eye of Ra’ Shiraz is Ben Glaetzer’s mission to create “the perfect wine”. 2018, the second release, highlights Northern Barossa fruit, specifically Shiraz from the Ebenezer district. The wine sells for $650 per bottle and is limited to three per customer.

Others in Vivino’s top ten include two from Australia – Penfold’s Grange and Torbreck The Laird, as well as fine wine collectables from Schrader (Napa Valley, USA) and Antinori (Tuscany, Italy).

Rob Gibson, who is soon to commence his 51st vintage, admitted the news came as somewhat of a surprise.

“To be honest, we weren’t even aware of it until a long-term collector of ours pointed it out,” said Gibson. “I guess what is special, is that our down-to-earthiness can match it with the best of 245,000 other wineries of the world on Vivino.”

Ben Glaetzer was similarly pleased about the Vivino ranking.

“It took over 30 years of learning, hard work and discovering the potential of the vines before the Eye of Ra became possible. I always knew it would be hard work, but well worth the effort. I’m glad that other wine lovers agree,” he added.

