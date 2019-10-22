1.8 million litres of Coonawarra bulk wine to be auctioned online

Seven vintages of premium Coonawarra wines will be auctioned next week in one of the largest single bulk wine sale offerings from the region and will include the in-demand classic Coonawarra cabernet sauvignon, merlot and shiraz varietals.

The wines span 2010 – 2017 vintages and were made by DiGiorgio’s winemaking team on behalf of a local grower.

In a move believed to be an industry-first, 27 bulk wine parcels will be auctioned by VINEX – an independent online wine trading exchange.

Each wine will go to auction from 5pm (ACDT) on Tuesday 29th October and conclude 3 days later at 5pm (ACDT) on Friday 1st November.

Denys Hornabrook, managing director of VINEX said, “here’s a superb opportunity to secure varying volumes of premium Coonawarra wines for existing and new wine brands.

The wines have been made by a quality family winemaker, and many of them have received extended maturation.”

“This is the first time such a large range of wines from one producer has been auctioned through the exchange, with dry red starting from $0.50 per litre and parcels of 2016 cabernet sauvignon starting at $1.40 per litre from Coonawarra,” said Hornabrook.

The wines are being presented by DiGiorgio Family Wines at several tasting events starting in Adelaide on Monday 28th October, visiting Mildura the following day and finishing in Griffith on Wednesday 30th October.

According to Hornabrook, “buyers will be able to assess the wines at the tasting events and also online using their VinScore rating system. Then, registered members of VINEX will be able to place bids through their account to secure wine parcels. Assistance with registration and placing bids will be provided by VINEX personnel.”

Interested buyers can register and download a copy of the sales catalogue by visiting www.vinex.market