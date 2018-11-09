De Bortoli wines shortlisted for Winery Innovator Of The Year at international awards

Australian family-owned winery De Bortoli Wines has been shortlisted for the Winery Innovator of the Year trophy at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC), to be announced in London on 14 November 2018. De Bortoli Wines is the only Australian winery and just one of two wineries shortlisted for the award, which is being launched as a new category this year.

De Bortoli Wines has been recognised for the unique packaging on its new Rosé Rosé, which features the first registered colour side-embossed screw cap in the world. With a rose inspired tattoo design, the contemporary closure decoration complements the wine variety and the shape of the bottle.

De Bortoli Wines has worked with its supplier, Interpack, to combine several capabilities, including photographic printing, embossing and UV printing, into the cap where just the rose is embossed. Marking the beginning of a new wave of closure decorations, the label and the rose on the cap are aligned during the bottling process, perfectly presenting the brand personality across the entire bottle.

“We are thrilled to be shortlisted for this award, which acknowledges our commitment to winemaking innovation,” said Leanne De Bortoli, who manages the family’s Yarra Valley Estate in Victoria with winemaker husband Steve Webber.

“From our iconic Noble One, to igniting Australia’s love of pale, dry rosé with the Rosé Revolution, we are constantly exploring new and exciting wine styles; wines that will inspire our customers. The beautiful screw-cap for our new release Rosé Rosé is designed to grab your attention and leave a memorable impression.”

The De Bortoli family’s drive for innovation encompasses all facets of the business, with sustainability key to their philosophy of leaving a positive legacy for future generations. Over the past 12 years, the business has led the Australian industry with its quest to become a zero waste winery, receiving numerous awards and accolades for its work on wise water management, energy efficiency and improved waste management. With a vision for a future where great wine and a healthy environment can be enjoyed by everyone, De Bortoli Wines is also embarking on a significant undertaking to convert up to 15% of its vineyards in the New South Wales’ Riverina region to organic in five years.

Sponsored by Vivino, the Winery Innovator of the Year trophy will be given to the winery that has done the most to improve production methods from vineyard to end consumer, using imagination and initiative, via innovative techniques in production, distribution, marketing or business model innovation – or any other method to champion winery innovation.