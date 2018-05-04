$7.4 million boost for international wine tourism

Wine regions across Australia stand to benefit from a $7.4 million investment boost for 21 international wine tourism projects, including $2.8 million from the International Wine Tourism Competitive Grants Program – a component of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

Senator Anne Ruston, assistant minister for agriculture and water resources, said the response to the competitive grants program had been positive, with regional communities banding together to submit exciting wine tourism projects for their districts.

“Our regions have really embraced the opportunity to expand and enhance Australia’s diverse and unique wine tourism experiences.

“It’s about growing the reputation of Australia’s food, wine and tourism experiences.

“Together with targeted marketing campaigns in China and the USA, the grants are creating a platform for the commercial success of our local brands and investing back into local jobs,” she said.

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, said the 21 successful wine tourism projects will diversify our wine tourism offering and create a lasting impression of Australian wine, in terms of visitor enjoyment and satisfaction.

“It is important for the growth and success of our wine regions that we deepen engagement with international tourists and these successful projects will help attract more visitors to experience Australia’s wine offering,” he said.

Background

Grant applicants were required to provide matching funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis and projects were selected through a competitive merit-based process, based on the recommendations of an independent Expert Assessment Panel.

The approved competitive grant projects will complement broader state-based strategies that aim to attract and maximise international wine tourism in each state, with the support of the $50m Package.

A list of the approved competitive grant projects is included below.

International Wine Tourism Competitive Grant (Results)

Please note: the following project descriptions are high-level summaries only and may be subject to change during the grant agreement process.