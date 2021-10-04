This month, budding winemaker Tillie Johnston had a chat with journalist Samuel Squire about her start in the industry, the challenges she overcame in starting up her own brand, while weaving yarns about the travels that influenced her decision to come home to the Yarra Valley and set up shop.

Natillie Johnston, or Tillie J for short, is a self-proclaimed “dread headed wine gypsy” who has settled back in her home region of Victoria’s Yarra Valley to start her own wine label, Tillie J Wines.

Tillie is a nature-appreciator, an avid gardener and ‘fur mum’ to a 10 month young kelpie/collie cross, Max, who’s her right hand man in the vineyard.

After beginning her wine journey in the Yarra Valley nearly a decade ago, Tillie says she spent the better part of four years globe hopping to gain as much experience with winemaking as possible, in as many regions around the world as she could, before bringing it all back home to apply this to her own brand.

However, working in wine wasn’t a clear beaten path for Tillie. But good family experiences and growing up in the Yarra Valley, she says, certainly helped that decision unfold.

“My first experience with wine would have been with family over dinner, however my curiosity grew as I realised what was on my doorstep and I began to explore the Yarra Valley in my spare time,” she said.

“Wine was never a clear career path for me, but a good bottle of red with a Sunday roast around the dinner table with family was a tradition. Mum is a great cook and Dad had a knack of choosing just the right wine to match. I have always been part of a family that is very curious about wine, how it’s made and its sense of place.

“Living just on the doorstep of the Yarra Valley, I set my sites on cellar doors for casual work as soon as I finished school to supplement my income while studying my undergraduate degree.

“This was where the dinner table banter took on a more serious and meaningful direction as I could see what the winemakers were crafting in the cellar and could relay that information back to my family and customers. This is truly where I think the seed was sown and my love for wine blossomed.”

Originally, Tillie went to study a degree in sports science, and while she says she will always hold a passion for this subject, she was captivated by wine.

Tillie studied a graduate diploma in oenology and viticulture at the University of Melbourne. She says her fondest memory of that time was going to residential school at the Dookie campus which was always so much fun, not to mention a “time warp” visiting such an historic campus.

Initially it was family’s influence and familiarity that Tillie says peaked her curiosity about winemaking as a career path. However, once she got a closer look, what she saw was the fanaticism and dedication that goes into making a wine from those already working in the industry.

“Vines are such an interesting crop to work with. Each vine is so unique and has its own story to tell and memories stored,” she said.

“The interaction with soil, rainfall and sunlight was just so fascinating to me and, as I dug deeper into the chemistry that allows a Chardonnay to possess the lemon rind characteristics that it does and the Pinot display bright cherry aromatics, my love for this industry flourished.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved my studies in sports science,” she said, “I will always have a fascination for human movement and nutrition, but I was shown an opportunity in the wine industry that captivated me and took me down a path I am still eagerly travelling, hungry to learn more”.

“Feeling a little unsure about my next move after completing my bachelor’s degree in sports science, a colleague and winemaker suggested I take a gap year and try something different to widen my lens on life and see what else is out there.

“This change in course came in the form of a vintage laboratory assistant role at Coldstream Hills as part of their 2012 harvest crew.

“Golly, this experience opened my young eyes to a crazy few months of lifetime friends from all over the world, high emotions as grape juice flew around the cellar 24 hours a day and end of vintage celebrations I will never forget.

“Not to mention my palate grew exponentially in experience. I loved what I was finding myself involved in, and never looked back.”

So, on that advice from her colleague at the time, Tillie packed a bag and went on a trip to the Himalayan Mountains of Nepal and completed an 18-day trek to Mount Everest Base Camp as a post-harvest ‘break’.

Tillie said it was while she was on that trek that she realised she wanted to pursue a career in wine when she got home, and the best place for her to start that journey was in her home, the Yarra Valley.