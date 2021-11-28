Young Gun: Dave Verheul, winemaker

Humble beginnings

Dave Verheul’s career has been one of following inspiration and responding to opportunity. He started his career at 14 as a professional skateboarder and snowboarder in New Zealand. He then had to find a new avenue following an injury at 22.

Verhuel started a degree in psychology and quickly found himself uninterested in the scholar’s life, instead finding joy cooking for his friends and eventually deciding to partake a career in the kitchen.

Following were stints at the internationally acclaimed Savoy Grill in London and the cult-favourite The Town Mouse in Melbourne.

Verhuel teamed up with fellow Town Mouse alum Christian McCabe to open Embla – where he currently wears the hat of chef.

During his tenure at the wine bars, Verheul found himself overcome with ideas to explore the bitter and intense flavours of vermouth and decided to put something together to serve with his food.

He began experimenting with earthy flavours of vermouth in 2016 and found that the same ideas of seasonality and natural flavours had a lot of crossover with his menu.

Then everything changed. Strict COVID restrictions in Melbourne lead to the temporary closure of Embla and sister restaurant, Lesa.

All of the sudden Verheul had a lot of time on his hands to switch hats from chef to winemaker. A switch that saw him nominated at the 2021 Young Gun of Wine Awards.

“I would have to admit that I would never ever say that I’m a winemaker. I think my skillset draws from the 20 plus years I’ve spent working with food and my understanding of flavour,” he said.

“That said, I have learnt and continue to learn so much when it comes to alcohol, flavour extraction and ageing.

“I began making vermouth years ago with the intent of matching it to particular dishes in the restaurant. This very quickly aligned with the way I approach food; I like clear, vibrant flavours derived from produce that has been grown in the most natural way and by the best people.”

Saison is born

Saison is the French word for season and seasonality guides each variety of vermouth produced by Verheul.

Earthy, rich tones define his first winter release from 2020, entitled Fallen Quinces, whilst aromatic, floral notes champion the lighter Summer Flowers, released in 2021.

Saison was quickly recognised for its unorthodox flavours and as a unique take on a style that seldom saw innovation.

It focuses on singular, organically produced and locally sourced flavours that emphasise and highlight the season they were made.

Verheul’s first run of Fallen Quinces used Victorian Moscato berries due to their high sugar content, which could help to balance the more bitter and earthy notes of the quince and other aromatics.

He matched the Moscato grapes with pineapple quinces charred in the Embla wood fire oven alongside rhubarb root, dried jasmine, smoked blood orange zest and saffron.

This year’s Summer flowers serves as a summery companion to the richer Fallen Quinces and it features flavours of apricots, elderflower and dried jasmine.