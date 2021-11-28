Yarra Yering: Pioneers in tradition

In 1973, Yarra Yering produced its first vintage. This was not only a milestone for the young winery, but also for the region which hadn’t bore witness to any production for over 50 years.

Founding producers at Yarra Yering, Dr Bailey Carrodus and Reg Egan, focused on highlighting the signature styles of the cold climate found in the Yarra Valley and debuted their first vintage with wines that are still their flagships – Dry Red no.1 and Dry Red No.2.

The winery then expanded in 1990, when they purchased the neighbouring property to expand their range and plant more vines. It is now home to 70 acres of vines that produce between 1-2 tonnes per acre.

The vines are all grown without the aid of irrigation which leads to low yield, high flavour wines that highlight bold flavours and natural acidity.

Winemaker Sarah Crowe said the red blends are still what the winery is known for, but that they had expanded their repertoire since the early days.

“The two flagship wines are the Dry Red Wine No. 1, a Cabernet dominant blend, and Dry Red Wine No. 2, a Shiraz dominant blend, which were the first commercial wines made in 1973,”

she said.

“Smaller amounts of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir were also planted in 1969 and today the vineyard is planted to Viognier, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Marsanne, Mataro, as well as small plantings of six Iberian varietals including Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cão and Tinta Roriz.

“Cabernet and Shiraz remain the highest production.”