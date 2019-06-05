Yalumba The Caley named in 100 Best Australian Wines

Matthew Jukes has released his 100 Best Australian Wines 2019/20 at Australia House in London on 28 May 2019, listing Yalumba The Caley Cabernet & Shiraz 2013 in the Great Australian Red category.

Yalumba is one of only four Australian wineries to be featured in Jukes’ list every year since its inception in 2004.

Yalumba managing director Nick Waterman said he is “delighted that Yalumba and the HillSmith Family Vineyards are well represented once again.”

“Matthew Jukes is a champion of Australian wine and in particular the Great Aussie Red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz.”

“To once again lead the tally of highest number of headline wines over the last sixteen years is a testament to our commitment to the land and the wines that we produce from it, which began with our founder Samuel Smith 170 years ago,” Waterman said.

Matthew Jukes’ 100 Best Australian Wines report was inaugurated in 2004 and highlights fine Australian wines sold in the UK.

Listed in 100 Best Australian Wines:

Yalumba The Caley Cabernet & Shiraz 2013 – Great Australian Red category

Pewsey Vale Vineyard Riesling 2018 – Riesling category

Jansz Tasmania Premium Rosé NV – Sparkling category