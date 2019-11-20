World Bulk Wine Exhibition to discuss canned wine boom

Wine industry experts are aiming to open consumer’s eyes to the new market niche as well as enjoying tasting sessions of “commercial wines”, and comparative tasting sessions such as “bottle versus cans”.

They aim to provide a comprehensive insight digging into oenology, technology and marketing in order to bridge the existing gap in this alternative packaging sector.

This panel discussion will take place as part of the seminar The Art of Blending Wine, which will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of December in Amsterdam simultaneously with the fair.

