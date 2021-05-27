Workshops to look at practical science for vineyard management

Image: Dr Gerhard Rossouw and Dr Jason Smith from the NWGIC prepare for a day of practical workshops in the laboratory at Charles Sturt in Orange on 8 June.

The National Wine and Grape industry Centre (NWGIC) is offering wine grape producers a day in the laboratory for an update on new research and the opportunity to learn more about the science helping answer management questions in the vineyard.

The NWGIC, an alliance between Charles Sturt University, the NSW Department of Primary Industries and the NSW Wine Industry Association, will host three hands-on workshops at Charles Sturt in Orange from 8:30am to 3pm on Tuesday 8 June 2021.

Charles Sturt University senior research fellow Dr Jason Smith said scientists who are experts in their field will work with growers in practical sessions in the teaching laboratories at Charles Sturt.

“The workshops will incorporate information from the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre research across most of the NSW wine industry,” Dr Smith said.

“Growers can learn more about the use of agroecology techniques for natural control of vineyard pests, the prevention and management of grapevine trunk diseases and the use of bud-dissections to assess fruitfulness prior to pruning.

“Growers are also encouraged to bring samples from their own vineyards for use in the workshops, provided they comply with NSW biodiversity regulations.”

People will take part in three workshops:

Using biodiversity and ecology to combat vineyard pests: This workshop on agroecology will focus on viticulture but provide insight into the broader field of applied ecology, with the opportunity to ask questions of some of the world’s leading researchers in this area, Professor Geoff Gurr, Dr Jian Liu and Mrs Anne Johnson.

This workshop on agroecology will focus on viticulture but provide insight into the broader field of applied ecology, with the opportunity to ask questions of some of the world’s leading researchers in this area, Professor Geoff Gurr, Dr Jian Liu and Mrs Anne Johnson. The biology, prevention and management of trunk disease pathogens: Associate Professor Sandra Savocchia and Dr Regina Billones-Baaijens explain the biology of trunk disease pathogens and their management. Workshop participants will also have the opportunity to road test a new diagnostic tool in the fight against trunk diseases.

Associate Professor Sandra Savocchia and Dr Regina Billones-Baaijens explain the biology of trunk disease pathogens and their management. Workshop participants will also have the opportunity to road test a new diagnostic tool in the fight against trunk diseases. Bud-fruitfulness, bud-dissections and implications for pruning: A practical workshop with Dr Jason Smith and Dr Gerhard Rossouw will include bud dissections and discussion of the causes of low fruitfulness and yield.

The event costs $25 to attend and includes morning tea and lunch. Register here.

