Workshops to look at practical science for vineyard management

The National Wine and Grape industry Centre (NWGIC) is offering wine grape producers a day in the laboratory for an update on new research and the opportunity to learn more about the science helping answer management questions in the vineyard.
The NWGIC, an alliance between Charles Sturt University, the NSW Department of Primary Industries and the NSW Wine Industry Association, will host three hands-on workshops at Charles Sturt in Orange from 8:30am to 3pm on Tuesday 8 June 2021.
Charles Sturt University senior research fellow Dr Jason Smith said scientists who are experts in their field will work with growers in practical sessions in the teaching laboratories at Charles Sturt.
“The workshops will incorporate information from the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre research across most of the NSW wine industry,” Dr Smith said.
“Growers can learn more about the use of agroecology techniques for natural control of vineyard pests, the prevention and management of grapevine trunk diseases and the use of bud-dissections to assess fruitfulness prior to pruning.
“Growers are also encouraged to bring samples from their own vineyards for use in the workshops, provided they comply with NSW biodiversity regulations.”
People will take part in three workshops:
The event costs $25 to attend and includes morning tea and lunch. Register here.
